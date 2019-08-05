Menu
Spirit Of Husson claims the 2019 Bonville Cup.
Sport

Casino gelding claims Bonville Cup

Sam Flanagan
5th Aug 2019 5:27 PM
HORSE RACING: Casino miler Spirit of Husson took home the 2019 Bonville Cup on Saturday at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Clear blue skies and a healthy crowd greeted the final day of the Coffs Carnival as capactity fields went around in seven races.

Spirit of Husson ($11) settled midfield in the 1500m event before peeling to the outside in the straight to find a clear passage home as he sprinted clear.

It was a top ride from jockey Belinda Hodder, who rode three winners on the day. Grafton product Ben Looker also piloted home three winners.The win made trainer Neil Creighton’s trip south worth the journey.

Coffs Harbour trainer Aiden St Vincent grabbed the only local winner on the day, with five-year-old Aimalac Bulsa taking out race two.

