Cash stolen from several Coffs CBD stores

SEVERAL stores located at Coffs Harbour's CBD have been broken into overnight.

It is understood cash was stolen from up to three businesses situated inside the City Boulevard arcade, including Double Feature, Blush and Yoga Studio.

Double Feature owner Holly Atchison confirmed a sum of cash was stolen from the store's cash register.

"They didn't take anything, they just went straight to all the cash registers,” she said.

Police were called to the scene this morning.