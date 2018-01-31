Cash back for kids registrations

Active Kids $100 rebates will be useful for sporting registrations this year.

Active Kids $100 rebates will be useful for sporting registrations this year. Brad Greenshields

THOUSANDS of school children on the Coffs Coast are among those across the state now eligible for the NSW Government's new $100 Active Kids program.

Under the State Government rebate scheme, parents with school-aged children will have help with sporting and fitness-related costs.

"No parent should have to second guess if they can afford this year's sport and other fitness activity fees. We want to get kids moving and remove barriers to playing sport,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said from today all parents with school-aged children will have help to cover the cost of sports and active recreation fees.

"This is a fantastic boost for parents because we know the cost of kids' sport and activities can really add up. Active Kids is one of the ways the NSW Government is easing cost of living pressures on families," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We have allocated $207 million over the next four years to help parents with the costs of getting their kids into sport."

Active Kids will contribute $100 for every child towards the cost of sports registration, membership expenses and fees for physical activities such as swimming, dance lessons and athletics.

The Active Kids grants apply across a range of sporting and fitnesses classes. Renee Albrecht

Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said parents can register online with Service NSW to receive their $100 voucher to provide to their approved sport or physical activity club or organisation.

"Active kids are happy and healthy kids and this is going to make a difference to many families. This program means that every child in the state has the opportunity to be fit and active in their community," Mr Ayres said.

"From today parents can visit the Active Kids website to see a list of approved providers. More organisations will be added in the weeks ahead."

Active Kids is a key initiative of the 2017-18 Budget and will not be means-tested. It supports the Premier's Priority to reduce overweight and obesity rates of children by five per cent over ten years.