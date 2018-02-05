Cash available for Crown land and reserve facilities

PUBLIC PLAYGROUND: Coffs Harbour Showground is one of the city's favourite recreational reserves.

LOCAL Nationals' MP's Melinda Pavey and Andrew Fraser are encouraging applications for funding from Crown reserve trusts.

The NSW Government has opened the 2018-19 round of the Public Reserves Management Fund (PRMF) program with $17 million on offer.

"The program provides support for Trust managers to maintain, protect and improve our Crown reserves for the benefit of the entire community," Mrs Pavey said.

"Crown reserves include local parks, community halls, regional showgrounds and holiday parks.

"These are all vital to the cultural, sporting, economic and recreational life of communities across the state."

Mr Fraser added that funding is available to support a wide range of activities.

"These include repairs and maintenance, pest and weed control, new recreational infrastructure and environmental initiatives," he said.

"Demand for funding is highly competitive and last year 777 applications were received.

"So I strongly encourage all trust managers to check their eligibility and prepare applications early."

Applications close on Friday, March 9.

Information on how to apply may be found at www.crownland.nsw.gov.au