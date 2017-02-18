Case of 'aye, aye, Captain' for club's new leaders

New Sydney Swans captain Josh Kennedy celebrates after kicking a goal. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media

TOMORROW'S JLT Community Series match between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne in Coffs Harbour will see both clubs sporting new leaders.

Midfielders Jack Ziebell and Josh Kennedy were recently announced as their club's new captains.

> > > Click here to see start time and ticket prices for Sunday's big game

Ziebell takes over the reins at Arden St from Andrew Swallow while Kennedy will be following in the path of his Swans teammates Kieren Jack and Jarrad McVeigh.

Both leaders will be keen to start their respective reigns as captain with a win meaning there'll be plenty of hard nosed action at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Jack Ziebell (centre) has taken the captaincy reigns at North Melbourne for 2017. Jonathan Di Maggio

MATCH DETAILS

Sydney Swans v North Melbourne

Sunday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

First bounce at 2.05pm

General Admission Tickets:

Adults - $20

Concession - $15

Junior (6-14yrs) - $5