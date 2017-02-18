Case of 'aye, aye, Captain' for club's new leaders

TOMORROW'S JLT Community Series match between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne in Coffs Harbour will see both clubs sporting new leaders.
Midfielders Jack Ziebell and Josh Kennedy were recently announced as their club's new captains.
> > > Click here to see start time and ticket prices for Sunday's big game
Ziebell takes over the reins at Arden St from Andrew Swallow while Kennedy will be following in the path of his Swans teammates Kieren Jack and Jarrad McVeigh.
Both leaders will be keen to start their respective reigns as captain with a win meaning there'll be plenty of hard nosed action at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Sydney Swans v North Melbourne
Sunday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium
First bounce at 2.05pm
General Admission Tickets:
Adults - $20
Concession - $15
Junior (6-14yrs) - $5
PAST AFL GAMES IN COFFS
2015 - Brisbane Lions 0.10.15 (75) def Sydney Swans 1.4.6 (39)
2011 - Sydney Swans 12.12 (84) def St Kilda 8.5 (53)
2003 - Carlton 12.7 (79) def Sydney Swans 5.9 (39)
1995 - Sydney Swans 11.19 (85) def Brisbane Bears 10.11 (71)