Case against prominent businessman moves to District Court

COFFS Harbour businessman Shaun French has had his case referred to the District Court.

He has been remanded in custody since a violent outburst at Nana Glen on the night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 last year.

He appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday (September 15).

He is facing a number of charges including aggravated break and enter and animal cruelty.

RELATED: Assault and animal cruelty charges back before Coffs court

The matter has now been listed for mention on September 30 before the District Court at Coffs Harbour.

Shaun French has been remanded in custody to face a number of serious offences.

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.