Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour Court House.
Coffs Harbour Court House.
News

Case against prominent businessman moves to District Court

Janine Watson
18th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour businessman Shaun French has had his case referred to the District Court.

He has been remanded in custody since a violent outburst at Nana Glen on the night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 last year.

He appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday (September 15).

He is facing a number of charges including aggravated break and enter and animal cruelty.

RELATED: Assault and animal cruelty charges back before Coffs court

The matter has now been listed for mention on September 30 before the District Court at Coffs Harbour.

Shaun French has been remanded in custody to face a number of serious offences.
Shaun French has been remanded in custody to face a number of serious offences.

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.

coffs harbour court crimes nana glen nana glen assault shaun french
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

        Premium Content It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

        Cricket Great news for region after announcement on the biggest sporting event of the year

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        News A woman in her 20s has won an “insane” $60 million Powerball jackpot

        Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Premium Content Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Politics Transport Minister slams Nationals leader as ‘politically reckless’

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites