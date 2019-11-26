Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
Crime

Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Nov 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case against a man accused of murdering a Ballina man while in jail has been adjourned to 2020.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay's matter went before Kempsey Local Court last week, where Magistrate B Thomas ordered a Case Conference Certificate be filed by February 19, 2020.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains in custody.

The matter is set to return to Kempsey Local Court on February 19, 2020 for further mention, where Mr Reay is expected to attend via audio visual link for committal.

kempsey local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne thought about her mother as she lay on the concrete outside a music festival, convinced she was going to die.

        More than 100 homes razed by bushfires around the region

        premium_icon More than 100 homes razed by bushfires around the region

        News Millions offered in support of bushfire victims

        Accused murderer now facing 62 drug supply charges

        premium_icon Accused murderer now facing 62 drug supply charges

        News Further charges laid against a Grafton man accused of murder

        Air quality monitor installed in Coffs CBD

        premium_icon Air quality monitor installed in Coffs CBD

        News A temporary air quality monitor has been installed in Coffs Harbour.