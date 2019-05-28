Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal was dismissed by the Bowen Magistrates Court today.
A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal was dismissed by the Bowen Magistrates Court today. Monique Preston
News

Case against Abbot Point dismissed

by Monique Preston
28th May 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal has been dismissed.

The business had been charged with failure to comply with conditions of a temporary emissions licence.

The case was set down for a five-day trial in Bowen Magistrates Court in July, but that all changed today.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead correspondence had been received from the Department of Environment and Science requesting the case be stuck out.

The department had brought the case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal.

"They don't intend to prosecute the matter any further," Mr Muirhead said.

"They offer no evidence."

No further information was given in court as to the reason behind the case being dismissed.

At the last appearance for the case in Bowen Magistrates Court in early March, Abbot Point Bulkcoal had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

abbot point bulkcoal pty ltd bowen magistrates court department of environment and science whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Singing to a time when Australians drove one car

    Singing to a time when Australians drove one car

    News Jimmy Barnes reflects on a time when the blue collar dreams of his town were broken, dedicating his latest single to Holden workers and their families.

    • 28th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    premium_icon Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    Crime The men used fishing code words to plan armed robberies

    Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    premium_icon Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    News A female councillor hits back after a nasty attack on social media.

    Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    premium_icon Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    News The reason for his departure has been a hot topic within the force