Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cars wrecked in dramatic highway crash

Jessica Lamb
by and Luke Mortimer & Jessica Lamb
4th Feb 2020 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE elderly people have been taken to hospital suffering from chest pain after a three-car crash on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Bilinga, near Gold Coast Airport, after the collision involving three cars about 11.40am.

Two of the cars had their front ends destroyed in the northbound crash, which left one of the vehicles facing the wrong way.

One lane was closed temporarily after the crash.

A man, a member of the public, was seen directing vehicles around the traffic hazard until Queensland Police officers arrived and took over.

Occupants were still inside one of the vehicles shortly after the crash, but it was not clear if they were trapped or were still in the car for another reason.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took the elderly patients, of an undisclosed age, to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

bilinga crash gold coast highwa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DA court battle drags on as koala inquiry comes to Coffs

        premium_icon DA court battle drags on as koala inquiry comes to Coffs

        News A healthy koala snapped napping in a tree by a local photographer was a timely reminder of the animal’s fragile beauty.

        VIDEO: Man arrested over alleged online procurement of child

        premium_icon VIDEO: Man arrested over alleged online procurement of child

        Crime Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour

        People power plays big role in ‘David and Goliath’ battle

        premium_icon People power plays big role in ‘David and Goliath’ battle

        News Four-year battle against $3.5m petrol station comes to a head.

        On the hunt for documents behind water sell-off

        premium_icon On the hunt for documents behind water sell-off

        News Freedom of information search into Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off.