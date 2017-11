CAR CRASH: A two car crash at Thompsons Rd, Coffs Harbour, has been cleared up.

EMERGENCY services were called to a two car crash at a notoriously bad intersection in Coffs Harbour today.

The crash at the Thompsons Rd intersection has since been cleared up.

Traffic was affected in both directions of the Pacific Highway at about 10.20am.

The cars were towed from the scene.

This is not the first crash at this intersection this year.

