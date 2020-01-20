Cars to light up the jetty foreshores

The Summer Beach Hop at the jetty foreshores.

The Summer Beach Hop at the jetty foreshores.

AFTER last years success, The Summer Beach Hop will bring the foreshores alive again with a showcase of cars and entertainment.

Taking place at the jetty foreshores, there will be two bands playing, a host of classic cars on show with many never been seen in Coffs before.

“I’ve been scouring all over the North Coast and out west, going to car shows for nine months now and have unearthed some absolute gems like a 48 Buick Convertible with only 3,000kms on the clock,” event organiser John Logan said.

Last year there were 60 cars on display and over 850 people in attendance, this year organisers are expecting more.

“The jetty under lights at night is just magic and the circular paths present the cars beautifully.

“It sure beats looking at cars in some hot dusty showground like most other car events I go to.

Entertainment will be provided by Sixties Invasion from Sydney and local boys The Drive-Ins.

The Summer Beach Hop will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 5pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets can be bought online at trybooking.com or from JLE on 6652 8266.