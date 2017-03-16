27°
Carry the baton for Queen and community

16th Mar 2017 8:30 AM
PROUD MOMENT: Olympic medallist Raelene Boyle carried the Queen's Baton in 2006.
PROUD MOMENT: Olympic medallist Raelene Boyle carried the Queen's Baton in 2006.

NOW is the time to nominate a local legend to be a baton bearer to carry the Queen's Baton as it travels through Coffs Harbour on its way to the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Last weekend the baton started its 388-day, 230,000km journey from Buckingham Palace, carrying a special message from the Queen towards its final destination - the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on the Gold Coast on April 4, 2018.

Before it gets there, it will travel through 70 countries until it arrives in Australia on December 25.

Then the baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.

Eventually the eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Coffs Harbour on February 1, 2018, when the baton arrives for a special journey through the city.

But the best bit is that you - or a local legend you nominate - can be a part of this historic occasion.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a rare opportunity to shine a light on the people and places that help make our community great.

The community nomination program is open and offers the Coffs Harbour community and surrounding region the opportunity to carry the baton.

Even if you're not a baton bearer, you can still be a part of the journey by being there to cheer the baton bearers on the day.

Until May 15, anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great. Nominations can be made at www.gc2018.com/qbr.

Baton bearers should be people who:

  • Have achieved something extraordinary or inspired others to achieve something extraordinary; or
  • Have made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture, charity or within their community; or
  • Have excelled, or aspire to excel athletically or personally; or
  • Contribute to a fun, friendly, vibrant and inclusive community;
  • Are at least 10 years old as at December 25; and
  • Are an Australian citizen or lawfully entitled to reside in Australia during the relay period (December 25 - April 4, 2018).
Topics:  baton bearers coffs habour commonwealth games 2018 queen's baton relay

