Carrie’s cringeworthy undies gaffe

Many of us have been caught out in our daggy PJs by an unannounced visitor – but Carrie’s hilarious blunder takes the cake.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore might have just won the medal for most "embarrassing mum" story of all time - revealing she accidentally answered the door with no pants on to one of her son's friends.

Sharing the hilarious gaffe with panellists Waleed Aly, Peter Helliar and Rachel Corbett on Wednesday night, the host had her colleagues in stitches as she recalled the moment she thought her 12-year-old son had come to the front door after forgetting something for school.

It came as the beloved host sympathised with those poor quarantined Aussies the ACT Police warned to "pop on some pants before they answer the door."

"Being home in the nude is fine but honestly, legitimate question, not just in the cold, who is answering their door without putting something on?" an alarmed Rachel Corbett had asked her co-stars, before Peter Helliar ratted his co-star out.

"'I've said this before on this show … Accidentally once," Carrie replied.

"I thought it was Ollie coming back from school, he left for school and I was heavily pregnant and went to have a shower and I heard the gate click and saw a school kid in uniform, and I thought it was Ollie and I said, what have you forgotten, and it wasn't him, it was one of his mates," she went on, laughing.

But it gets worse, with the star going on to share that she continued to stand there, pantless, chatting to her son's friend.



"I didn't want to make it awkward, so I asked how he was going!" she said, adding: "We get along well, he can have a laugh about it."

Carrie had her fellow Project panellists in stitches with her story. Picture: Channel 10



Carrie captured the hearts of the nation during Tuesday's emotional special dedicated to brain cancer awareness, with over $5 million raised for her foundation, Beanies for Brain Cancer.

While the show was filled with laughs, performances and touching stories, the beloved television personality was overcome with emotion as she shared a glimpse into her personal battle with the disease that took her husband, and father of her son Oliver, Greg Lange, in 2010.

During the special, Carrie spoke to neurosurgeon Professor Andrew Kaye, who retired from the Royal Melbourne Hospital last year.

Professor Kaye treated Carrie's late husband for over 10 years, so it was a poignant reunion for the pair.

Meet the incredible and renowned neurosurgeon who has sacrificed so much to give people a fighting chance at surviving brain cancer. Carrie sat down with the man who helped her husband through some of his darkest and scariest times. pic.twitter.com/E9dslrdw0w — The Project (@theprojecttv) July 14, 2020



"Ten years ago, one of the brains operated on by the Professor was my late husband, Greg. But back then, we used to call him Prof," she said, going on to read aloud letters her husband had written about the retired surgeon.

With her voice trembling, Carrie took a moment to compose herself, before asking the Prof if he remembered meeting Greg.

"I remember him vividly. I remember his extraordinary courage. I never cease to be amazed by the courage of the people that I treat. People say, doctors have to have courage, they have got to be bold. It is not the doctors with the courage, it's the patients," he responded as Carrie's eyes welled with tears.

"Prof, I'm not sure I had the chance to say to you, to your face, thank you for everything you did for Greg, for me and for my family," Carrie told the doctor.

"We're sad you've retired but thank you for the gift you've given so many people over the years and you are an incredibly humble man and would hate the praise but deserve it. We'll be forever grateful and so glad you were the one to walk with us side-by-side on that journey, thank you."

Carrie during Tuesday's brain cancer fundraiser on The Project. Picture: Channel 10.

Mum of three Carrie wore a beanie during her Gold Logie acceptance speech in 2015, which was a moment that has gone down in television history - and her message was simple.

She lost her late husband Greg Lange to brain cancer following a 10-year battle with the disease, and she doesn't want that pain to be experienced by anyone else so turned her own heartache into the charity, which aims to raise desperately needed funds for research.

The cosy headwear has become one of the hottest items to have in winter and in recent years the collections have sold out within days.

Beanies and caps - which retail for $29.95 for adults - have sold out online but are available from selected Cotton On stores around Australia. You can find out where to buy them here.

Originally published as Carrie's cringeworthy undies gaffe