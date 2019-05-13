Menu
A carpet python has been relocated after clinging to a buoy in the middle of the Pumicestone Passage for three weeks.
Environment

Snake clings to buoy for 3 weeks

by Cathy Moore
13th May 2019 6:53 PM
A CARPET python has been recued and relocated after clinging to a buoy in the middle of the Pumicestone Passage for three weeks.

The slithery surprise was first spotted on March 26, curled around the poles of a metal marine marker.

Sandgate resident Raymond Stewart was out on his boat when he caught a glimpse of the reptile.

"I lived on Bribie for around 35 years and I'm out on my boat fishing regularly - I've never seen a snake out on the passage," he said.

Mr Stewart said he was at the northern tip of Pumicestone Passage, near the canal entrance at Pacific Harbour, when he saw the animal.

 

Leah Allen, from Leah's Snake Catching in Burpengary, said the snake was around two metres long.

"Bribie Island Boat Charter's rang me on April 14 regarding a carpet python that had been sighted a couple of times between March 26 and then," she said.

"Knowing he had been out there for at least three weeks I raced straight there. They took me out in the boat and we safely got the carpet python down.

"All snakes do swim, but we believe this guy was stuck on this marker possibly washed out on some debris from the rains beforehand.

"He had a full tummy when I removed him so was probably eating birds but also fish."

Ms Allen said the snake was taken to Australia Zoo for a check-up, but despite being slightly dehydrated, the creature was in good health and was released later that day.

