Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A carpet python was discovered hiding in a Cleveland forensic officer’s kit bag this morning.
A carpet python was discovered hiding in a Cleveland forensic officer’s kit bag this morning.
Environment

Carpet python found hiding in officer’s bag

by Danielle Buckley
6th Mar 2019 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are used to dealing with slippery characters- but a visitor to a station east of Brisbane this morning proved especially slippery.

Cleveland constable Steph Randolph said a forensic officer was preparing for their shift when they discovered a carpet python curled up in their kit bag.

Constable Bromley Hollis with the large carpet snake.
Constable Bromley Hollis with the large carpet snake.


"He came out and asked 'is anyone a snake catcher?'," she said.

Const. Randolph said two officers managed to wrestle the 1.5m snake out of the kit bag, which was resting on the station's forensic DNA kits.

Constables Bromley Hollis and Adam Malley managed to wrestle the snake out of the kit bag.
Constables Bromley Hollis and Adam Malley managed to wrestle the snake out of the kit bag.


"Police arrested the culprit for trespassing but was released without charge in a nearby parkland," she said.

The snake was released about 900m away at Black Swamp Wetlands.

editors picks snakes

Top Stories

    ‘Disgusting’ Facebook page taken down

    ‘Disgusting’ Facebook page taken down

    News A notorious NRL Facebook page has been removed after league legend Mark Geyer threatened legal action over ugly rumours.

    NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    premium_icon NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    Rugby League Penrith’s Tyrone May charged by NSW Police.

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    News Ultimate sports lovers streaming deal to follow all of the headlines

    Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    News New aged care developments share in record government allocations