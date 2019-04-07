Menu
HELP NEEDED: NSW Ambulance has transported two men to hospital following separate motorbike accidents.
News

CARNAGE: Two motorcyclists hospitalised in 30 minutes

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Apr 2019 1:51 PM
TWO men have been taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital following separate motorcycle accidents on a notorious stretch of road on Saturday.

The first incident occurred at 10.25am on Armidale Road/Waterfall Way at Ebor.

A 61-year-old man had fallen off his bike after colliding with another vehicle and had suffered head, rib and leg injuries as a result of the crash.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital via ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

Just 30 minutes later another man, this time a 70-year-old, was hospitalised after a crash on Waterfall Way at Dorrigo.

The man crashed into a guard rail whilst riding, and as a result suffered rib, lower leg, chest and pelvic injuries.

Four ambulances and one helicopter were called, with the man taken via ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incidents come just one month after Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey pledged $50 million for Waterfall Way to improve safety, reliability and travel times.

