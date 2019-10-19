CARNAGE: 2019 has been a horrific year on North Coast roads
THE statistics are damning; this year has been one of the worst since the turn of the century on local roads.
Nineteen people have died on roads in the Coffs-Clarence Police District so far in 2019, a number which is well up on previous years.
According to statistics from the Centre for Road Safety, 11 people died in the region in 2018, 17 in 2017 and nineteen in 2016.
2015 had the lowest amount of fatalities recorded in the last five years with just seven, while 12 people died in 2014.
With this year's figure only one off 20 and the busy summer holiday period still to come, it's more than likely that number will move further north.
Just over a week ago Coffs-Clarence Police pleaded with the public to be careful when they're behind the wheel.
In the following seven days a further three people died on our roads.
Some of the fatal crashes so far in 2019 include:
- A 43-year-old man was killed when his Toyota LandCruiser went off a bridge and into the Clarence River at Seelands in January.
- A man died when he crashed into a power pole on Rogan Bridge Rd at Seelands in February.
- A 38-year-old man from Queensland died when the b-double he was driving left the Pacific Highway and crashed heavily into an embankment between two bridges in February.
- A serious two-vehicle crash left a 79-year-old woman dead after she collided with a 18-year-old female on Summerland Way south of Junction Hill in March.
- A 67-year-old man died after his car fell 8m off a bridge and into a creek at Upper Fine Flower in April.
- A 17-year-old girl died at the scene after a serious three-car crash at Nymboida in June.
- A 58-year-old woman died after crashing her scooter into a road sign in wet conditions at Boambee East in June.
- A 47-year-old man from the Northern Rivers died when he crashed his Holden Commodore into a parked truck and power pole in Maclean in August.
- A 23-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree in Coffs Harbour in August.
- A 32-year-old woman died after a horrific four-car crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie earlier this month which also left four other people injured.
- One person died and three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood earlier this month.
- A woman died when she crashed a Mitsubishi 4WD into a tree on Waterfall Way near Bellingen earlier this week.
- A 65-year-old woman riding a bicycle died when she was struck by a truck on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour earlier this week.
- A 56-year-old man died yesterday afternoon when his motorbike collided with two other vehicles on Waterfall Way west of Bellingen.