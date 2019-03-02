Carmichael could be back in motion as Dept and Adani meet

AFTER WEEKS of stand-off leading into negotiations, Adani and the Department of Environment and Science have finally sat down for a meeting to determine the next steps for the Carmichael.

It was thought, by Adani, the meeting would clarify whether the black-throated finch management plan would be approved as it stood before the Independent review.

However, that was not the case.

Instead, Adani took the chance to make the company's stance on the independent panel's review known to the DES and sought to figure out if a compromise could be met.

"Adani representatives met with Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science officials today," a spokesperson said.

"Our concerns in relation to the external review report, delivered by Prof. Wintle, who leads an organisation whose members have made anti-coal, anti-mining statements in the past, remains unchanged.

"We will provide a comprehensive list of deficiencies that relate to the Wintle Report, in addition to the feedback that we've already drafted.

"In parallel we will be seeking the input of the Queensland Government in relation to what changes, if any, they require in order to finalise the black-throated finch management plan.

"Our focus remains on getting the Carmichael Project up and running as quickly as possible, so we can get on with delivering thousands of jobs for regional Queenslanders."

It remains unclear what the next steps are for the project and whether Adani will meet the review's recommendations or take other action.