IN CASE you have found yourself wearing your jeans lately and thinking, "You know what? There's just too much *jean* in these jeans. I would like them to have 95 per cent less jean," then the designers at Carmar Denim have answered your prayers.

The "extreme cut out jean" is retailing for the super hilarious price of $US168 ($A223).

(Side note: we must tip our hat to Pedestrian for their headline on this story: "You too could own the picked-clean carcass of a pair of jeans for a mere $220".)

The jeans are particularly revealing at the back. Picture: Carmar

The Los Angeles-based designers are describing the item as having a "relaxed fit" (no joke, it doesn't get much more relaxed than that) and "large statement cut-outs".

Though the only statement these trousers seem to be making is that you like your jeans draughty. And you want to subject everyone you encounter to a clear view of your butt.

The rear view is really ... something. Picture: Carmar

Upon closer inspection it really would be more accurate to refer to it as a belt, instead of "jeans".

This model likes to wear hers with a cut-out swimsuit to really hammer home the fact that she is on-point with the cut-out trend.

If you find regular jeans too hot, then these are for you. Picture: Carmar

People have responded with disbelief.

Please somebody tell me this is a joke shop and there aren't people dumb enough to pay $168 for this. #carmar https://t.co/5Ou49oWkqY — Gaming Dad (@Gamin_Dad) April 28, 2018

There are a few practical downsides we can see here - we can only imagine all those stringy denim belts would get spectacularly tangled around that central pole in your washing machine.

Any tan-lines that you got while wearing them would also look utterly ridiculous.

At least they still have pockets. Picture: Instagram

On the upside, you can only presume you'll save on shipping costs, as there's only about 20 grams of material involved.

And if you wet yourself, there's a good chance nobody will notice. You can just walk away from the scene of the crime, sans wet pants. Everyone's a winner.

It's not the first time daft denim styles have made headlines - in October last year we all tut-tutted at a pair of "Thong Jeans" that made their way down a catwalk in Tokyo.