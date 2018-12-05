Carly connects through bcu

A LEGEND on the waves and following her media production passion, 15-year old Carly Shanahan is also a bcu brand ambassador.

The Coffs Harbour local has already notched up some big achievements, including a finals finish at the Billabong Oz Grom and competing in the Billabong Bloodlines Series in Bali.

In order to have the flexibility she needs to maintain her demanding training schedule and frequent travel to different surfing competitions, Carly is home-schooled.

To assist with her education and to expand her passion in media production, bcu recently presented Carly with a new MacBook Pro.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Alan Butler said: "It is our privilege to provide Carly with the equipment she needs to enhance her education.”

"Carly is a committed young local and bcu appreciates all the effort she puts into both her profession as a surfer and a bcu brand ambassador. We wish her all the very best with her future endeavours.”

For the past few years Carly has been packing up her desktop computer and taking it with her to every event so she can stay up to date with school work and her media production.

"I'm so grateful for this new computer,” Carly said.

"Bcu has always been a massive help to my surfing and educational progression.

"This just shows how much respect they have for their ambassadors and I'm so proud to represent bcu.”