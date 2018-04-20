Caring is a challenge you can meet

FAMILY FEELING: Foster carers who take up the challenge find the rewards are marvellous.

ALMOST 40,000 children in NSW are in need of crisis, short-term or permanent out-of-home care.

Being a foster carer and nurturing vulnerable children and young people is not only hugely rewarding but can help turn their lives around.

Deciding you would make a good foster parent is easy but actually making the required adjustments to your family life is another matter as Kate discovered.

As a nurse, clinic manager and single mum of three, Kate knew how to juggle commitments and after discussing a desire to foster with her family, realised they all shared the passion.

So when she found she needed a bigger home to accommodate foster children, Kate made an easy decision and called the removalists and now has a new home with room for two extras in her family.

"When people say 'I don't know how you do it' I respond with 'I don't understand how you think you can't',” she said.

The training Kate received not only helps with foster children but is invaluable with her own children and workplace.

"We need more carers to look after these kids while other agencies work to help their parents.

"This is such a vital journey for us to be involved in.”

The decision to become a foster carer is one you should first talk about with people close to you while the next step is to talk to the Challenge Foster Care team to discuss your situation and suitability.

Challenge will assess the needs of each individual child or young person and then match them to your family circumstances.

Loving foster carers come from varied family and cultural backgrounds and may be single people, de facto and married couples, and same-sex couples.

Challenge Foster Care

Phone: 1800084954

Email: fostercare@challenge community.org.au