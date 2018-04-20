Menu
Login
FAMILY FEELING: Foster carers who take up the challenge find the rewards are marvellous.
FAMILY FEELING: Foster carers who take up the challenge find the rewards are marvellous. Contributed
Business

Caring is a challenge you can meet

20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

ALMOST 40,000 children in NSW are in need of crisis, short-term or permanent out-of-home care.

Being a foster carer and nurturing vulnerable children and young people is not only hugely rewarding but can help turn their lives around.

Deciding you would make a good foster parent is easy but actually making the required adjustments to your family life is another matter as Kate discovered.

As a nurse, clinic manager and single mum of three, Kate knew how to juggle commitments and after discussing a desire to foster with her family, realised they all shared the passion.

So when she found she needed a bigger home to accommodate foster children, Kate made an easy decision and called the removalists and now has a new home with room for two extras in her family.

"When people say 'I don't know how you do it' I respond with 'I don't understand how you think you can't',” she said.

The training Kate received not only helps with foster children but is invaluable with her own children and workplace.

"We need more carers to look after these kids while other agencies work to help their parents.

"This is such a vital journey for us to be involved in.”

The decision to become a foster carer is one you should first talk about with people close to you while the next step is to talk to the Challenge Foster Care team to discuss your situation and suitability.

Challenge will assess the needs of each individual child or young person and then match them to your family circumstances.

Loving foster carers come from varied family and cultural backgrounds and may be single people, de facto and married couples, and same-sex couples.

Challenge Foster Care

Phone: 1800084954

Email: fostercare@challenge community.org.au

challenge community services foster care
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Sport The Coffs Coast has produced a couple of young national title holders at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

    • 20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    News Fire and Rescue called to extinguish car fire at marina.

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    News Interactive flu virus display this Saturday at Park Beach Plaza

    Many hands make quick work to beautify garden areas

    Many hands make quick work to beautify garden areas

    News Bunnings lends a hand to child centre to beautify gardens.

    Local Partners