Caring for your pet at Christmas time

PET CARE: Give your four-legged friend the gift of health this jolly season.

PET CARE: Give your four-legged friend the gift of health this jolly season. Contributed

CHRISTMAS time might be the time of year to treat yourself a little more than usual, but it's important to be mindful of your pets' health too.

While the holidays are a merry season for all members of the family, including pets, Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager Kelly-Lea Boatwright warns pet parents there can be dangerous hazards pets can be exposed to that can negatively impact their health.

Tips from Kelly-Lea to keep your furry friend safe, happy and healthy these holidays:

If your pet loves to chew on things, be alert for possible risks like Christmas trees, tinsel, fairy lights and shiny ornaments.

Resist the urge to share Christmas leftovers as they can upset stomachs and be potentially poisonous to pets.

Modify your walking routine to be early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Don't leave your pet in the car during summer, even if the windows are cracked open.

Keep human sweets such as candy canes, lollies and chocolates away from pets as they can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and in some cases, more serious conditions.

Be aware of your pets anxiety levels.

Beat the heat by keeping your pet hydrated.

Be aware of heatstroke signs including excessive panting, lethargy, excessive salivation and vomiting.