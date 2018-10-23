Caring for workers mental health

SUPPORT and resources have been released to help workers affected by mental health while at work.

The first stages of the NSW Government's Mentally Healthy Workplaces strategy have been launched, including a new workplace intervention program, a website with free support and resources and additional funding to help drought-affected farmers.

"About one in six workers will experience significant mental illness in any four week period and the Coffs Coast is no different,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"It often means time off work, which can have a big impact on families, businesses and the entire community. This is why we are taking this important action.

Mr Fraser said this is the first stage of the $55 million Mentally Healthy Workplaces strategy.

The new initiatives include a website with free support, access to free tailored SafeWork NSW training, a program of Mentally Healthy workshops and a funding boost of $100,000 for the Vitrual Psychologist service.

"This is the single biggest investment in workplace mental health in the country's history.

For more information, visit goo.gl/tUcJ6W