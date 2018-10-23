Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mental health matters at work.
Mental health matters at work. Contributed
News

Caring for workers mental health

23rd Oct 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPPORT and resources have been released to help workers affected by mental health while at work.

The first stages of the NSW Government's Mentally Healthy Workplaces strategy have been launched, including a new workplace intervention program, a website with free support and resources and additional funding to help drought-affected farmers.

"About one in six workers will experience significant mental illness in any four week period and the Coffs Coast is no different,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"It often means time off work, which can have a big impact on families, businesses and the entire community. This is why we are taking this important action.

Mr Fraser said this is the first stage of the $55 million Mentally Healthy Workplaces strategy.

The new initiatives include a website with free support, access to free tailored SafeWork NSW training, a program of Mentally Healthy workshops and a funding boost of $100,000 for the Vitrual Psychologist service.

"This is the single biggest investment in workplace mental health in the country's history.

For more information, visit goo.gl/tUcJ6W

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Petition calls for charges against GP to be dropped

    premium_icon Petition calls for charges against GP to be dropped

    Crime CHANGE.ORG petition in support of Grafton GP Dr William Pridgeon, who is facing charges of stealing children, calls on Attorney General to drop the charges.

    Wootube sensation shares his passion for maths

    premium_icon Wootube sensation shares his passion for maths

    News He's described as the maths teacher we wish we'd all had.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 9:30 AM
    Avoid accidents on the water

    premium_icon Avoid accidents on the water

    News Boat users reminded to be aware of their surroundings.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 8:30 AM
    'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    premium_icon 'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    News Tourists in Coffs Harbour receive rude shock caught on dashcam.

    Local Partners