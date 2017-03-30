25°
Caring for the minds of youth

Rachel Vercoe
| 30th Mar 2017 1:00 AM
Merran Storrie, using the free Smiling Mind meditation app with her daughter Xanthe.
Merran Storrie, using the free Smiling Mind meditation app with her daughter Xanthe.

THERE'S a new app working on reducing the number of high school students suffering from mental illness by making mindfulness meditation accessible to all.

Smiling Mind is an Australian not-for-profit organisation and will be holding a presentation and dinner to share the benefits of mindful meditation who raining funds to bring the skills to youth.

As a busy parent, Merran Storrie from Woolgoolga has experienced the benefits of meditation first-hand and was inspired to spread the word and volunteer her time as Community Ambassador of Smiling Mind.

"Just as we teach kids to eat well and stay fit to keep their bodies healthy, teaching them about how to care for their minds is an important life skill that they can carry through adulthood,” Merran said.

"For schools with mindfulness programs, the benefits range from greater engagement in the classroom to reduced bullying”.

The Mindfulness session will be held on Friday, April 7 from 6pm to 7pm at StudioMove in Woolgoolga.

It will be presented by Michael Kind and entry is $10 per person.

The session will be followed by a shared dinner at Rustic Mezedes at 7.15pm.

Dinner is $30 per person.

For more information or to book, visit goo.gl/nTuYzP or call 0428 571 676.

Coffs Coast Advocate
