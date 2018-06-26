Caring for a rescue puppy

MY RESCUE dog, who is now eight months old, was found in a box when she was a puppy.

She doesn't like being touched on the head or being in the dark when she goes to bed.

How can I help her feel more comfortable?

Alison Anderson

Answer: Her fears would have come from being in a confined space like a box for what was, most likely, a long time.

When putting her to bed, use a light with a dimmer switch.

Start off with the light at it's brightest setting and then over time, dim the light until non existent.

This should be done slowly over a period of weeks.

You could also take her into your yard when it's dark and have a good brisk walk or game.

This will help change her perception of the dark from scary to fun.

To desensitise her to touching her head, put her on a lead and ensure it is always slack.

Hold a high-value treat in front of her nose while you pat her back or side.

Give her the treat when she doesn't react.

Do this every day for a short while and work your way further up her back or side with your pats until you are patting her head.

When she allows you to do this without reacting, give her lots of treats and praise.