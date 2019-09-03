‘Career is in freefall’: Star’s Open upset

Alexander Zverev argues with chair umpire James Keothavong after being penalised a point. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman sealed a second US Open quarter-final appearance in three years by eliminating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3.

Schwartzman, the 20th seed, matched his run from the 2017 tournament and could next face three-time Flushing Meadows champion Rafael Nadal, who takes on 2014 winner Marin Cilic in a later fourth-round clash.

It was another grand slam failure for Zverev, who won the season-ending ATP Finals last year but is still yet to go further than the quarterfinals at a major. It follows his first round exit at Wimbledon.

17 double faults, 65 unforced errors, just 33% of points won on second serve equals a horrible day for Alexander Zverev. His career is in freefall at the moment. Credit to Diego Schwartzman, who has played some stunning tennis today #USOpen — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) September 2, 2019

Zverev's second serve completely broke down against the South American as he won just 32 per cent of points after missing his first serve.

The German also tallied 65 unforced errors to Schwartzman's 43.

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to become the first Italian man in the US Open quarter-finals since 1977.

Berrettini, the No. 24 seed, relied on a strong service game and some well-timed drop shots to overcome Rublev, who had taken out the volatile Nick Kyrgios and No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Berrettini won 14 of his 15 service games and more than 80 per cent of his first-serve points, and he ripped 37 winners, including a deftly-angled volley on match point to close it out.

It's his deepest run at a grand slam event after reaching the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon.

Berrettini became the first Italian man in the US quarterfinals since Corrado Barazzutti 42 years ago.

Next up for Berrettini is the winner of the match later on Monday between 13th- seeded Gael Monfils and Pablo Andujar.