Card fees tap into budgets when you go Christmas shopping

CARD SHARKS: The use of tap-and-go payments may add to your shopping bill this Christmas.
IF it hasn't started already, all of us are about to give our credit and debit cards a proper thrashing in the rush to buy gifts and Christmas cheer.

Increasingly, time poor shoppers are preferring to use tap-and-go transactions at the sales terminal rather than the traditional method of swiping a card and entering a pin number.

What most never consider is the service isn't free and now the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has called on financial institutions to reduce tap-and-go transaction fees.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics recommended banks let merchants send tap-and-go payments from debit cards through eftpos instead of credit.

The committee said if banks have not done this by April 1 next year, regulatory action should be taken.

Not soon enough to save on your latest shopping spree but likely for Christmas 2018.

Ombudsman Kate Carnell explained the disparity in charges.

"Average total merchant fee for a debit transaction is 0.26 per cent with eftpos and 0.58 per cent with Visa or Mastercard and it's higher for small businesses,” she said.

"Shoppers aren't given a choice with pay wave as banks don't allow merchants to choose the route through which contactless payments are processed.

"It's estimated processing tap-and-go transactions through credit cards instead of eftpos costs businesses $290 million a year.

"Consumers and small businesses are being exploited for utilising the convenience of tap-and-go.

"As we move towards a cashless economy it's vital transaction fees are kept as low as possible.”

Topics:  christmas shopping eftpos house of representatives standing committee on eco kate carnell mastercard merchant fees visa

Coffs Coast Advocate
