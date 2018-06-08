Menu
ENTERTAINMENT: The Three Randy Poets will be in the Australiana Village Display.
Caravans, 4WDs and randy poets

Melissa Martin
8th Jun 2018 4:51 PM

THERE'LL be a lot more going on at next weekend's Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show than the name suggests.

As always, the Coffs Harbour Racing Club will be filled with the latest and greatest four-wheel driving, caravanning, camping and outdoor living has to offer, but when you've finished looking around, there will be plenty of entertainment at the all-new Australiana Village Display.

There you'll find bush poetry by The Three Randy Poets, blacksmithing displays, Barru Working Kelpies and Graham Bell's Historic Coffs Movies Theatrette. For the young at heart, a large model railroad display will be operating on both days upstairs in the auditorium.

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show is on June 16-17 with free buses from the Coffs Education Campus to the racecourse 9.30am-4pm daily.

Entry is $12 for adults, $10 concession and $6 for students.

Coffs Coast Advocate

