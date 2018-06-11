Caravan rego is about to get much cheaper

PERKINS Caravans owner Craig Blackler, Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Lismore MP Thomas George announcing the reduction in caravan rego.

PERKINS Caravans owner Craig Blackler, Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Lismore MP Thomas George announcing the reduction in caravan rego. supplied

Grey nomads, families and adventurers will reap the benefits of a 40 per cent reduction in registering their caravans and camper trailers.

State Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey announced the significant reduction in the motor vehicle tax for private caravan owners at a local Lismore caravan business on the weekend.

The new tax will come into effect on November 1.

"The motor vehicle tax reduction for private users is part of a suite of measures being introduced by the NSW Government to deliver savings to consumers,” Mr Perrottet said.

Minister Pavey said the reduction "will allow people to spend their money on the things they love - including camping and caravanning around NSW.”

"The change will apply to towed caravans and purpose-built camper trailers weighing up to 4.5 tonnes, putting a saving of up to $471 back into the pockets of hard working families across the state,” Mrs Pavey said.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said light vehicles including caravans attract a motor vehicle tax based on the vehicle's weight.

"This tax is part of the cost associated with registering a vehicle in NSW, but eligible caravan owners will benefit from a reduction. Not only will this put money back into hip pockets, it will encourage more people to do business in NSW,” Mr George said.

Towed caravans and purpose-built camper trailers that are privately registered will be eligible for the 40 per cent reduction in motor vehicle tax. Customers will still be required to pay the standard NSW registration fees including the annual fee of $65.