BREAKING: Family escapes car dangling over cliff

A car was dangling over a cliff on the Summerland Way, near Woodenbong.

Update 2.40pm: FAST thinking by firefighters saved a family whose car was dangling over a cliff on the Summerland Way near Woodenbong.

The firies secured their truck to the back of the family's camper-trailer to make a dramatic rescue this afternoon.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said members of the Woodenbong brigade showed amazing initiative when they arrived on scene at the same time as the ambulance.

"The Woodenbong Brigade were first on scene with ambulance and they secured the vehicle until we could arrange the rescue and recovery," he said.

"When they arrived they found two children out of the car and the parents unable to get of car because they were concerned the car would topple over the cliff."

There has been a crash on the Summerland Way near Woodenbong. Live Traffic NSW

Insp Ainsworth said the firefighters' quick-thinking saved the day.

"The only thing holding the car from going over the cliff was them securing the back of the camper-trailer to their appliance," he said.

"The crew secured their fire appliance with wheel chocks and then attached the 4WD to their truck to hold it in place until further assistance."

Insp Ainsworth said the Woodenbong crew did a great job.

"We also has crew from the Grevillia RFS so ended up with five people on scene," he said.

"In the end there was police, SES, NSW Fire and Rescue, Police and ambulance and they all worked really well together."

Original story 2pm: A YOUNG family has made a lucky escape after their 4WD, with a caravan attached, came close to plummeting off a cliff.

Emergency services were called to Summerland Way, Lindesay Creek, at 12.30pm today following reports a family was trapped in the vehicle.

Two children escaped prior to the car edging down the cliff face, while two patients remained in the vehicle.

The car was secured prior to being winched back safely. The remaining occupants escaped unharmed.

Paramedics Sam Tabone said the family was lucky to be alive.

"When we first turned up on scene we feared the worst. It's a 50m drop and there were kids in the car," he said.

"It's probably only the caravan and the guard rail which has stopped them plummeting right off the edge."

All patients were uninjured and the road remains closed in both directions.