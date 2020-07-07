Desperate rescue effort as cops, paramedics dive into water

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to South Ballina.

UPDATE, 1.15pm: THE vehicle which plunged into the Richmond River around 11.45am today has been located.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman confirmed the car, which is believed to still contain the driver, was located around 1pm.

"It is believed that the driver is trapped," she said.

"Police Air and police divers are on their way now."

The spokeswoman said emergency services including water police, SES, Marine Rescue, Surf Life Saving and NSW Ambulance were working together at the incident "looking to retrieve the vehicle".

"There was a passenger who was able to self-extricate," she said.

"But it is believed the driver is still in the car."

More to come.

UPDATE, 1.07pm: UNIFORMED police officers and a paramedic have jumped into the Richmond River in an attempt to locate a missing person after a car drove into the water this afternoon.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Glen Ramplin said emergency personnel were doing everything possible.

"A couple of general duties police are in the water as well as the aircraft paramedic," he said.

"But they believe the car is possibly is 12m down on the river bed and they can't reach it.

"It is not looking good."

Mr Ramplin said there were two people in the car when it went into the Richmond River.

"At the moment one person is unaccounted for," he said.

More to come.

UPDATE, 1pm: POLICE and ambulance crews are at the scene of an incident involving a car which drove into the Richmond River near the Burns Point Ferry this afternoon.

Paramedics from three ambulance road crews are at the scene, along with the Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

It is understood that senior officers from the Richmond Police District are at the incident and divers have been called in to assist.

More to come.

Original story: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to South Ballina to reports of a car into the water.

One person is unaccounted for, a spokesperson from the rescue service said.

"Emergency services are on the scene assisting in the search," a statement explained.

More to come.