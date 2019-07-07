Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act
POLICE are on the hunt for multiple people after a car was egged whilst travelling 110km/h in what can only be described as a severely dangerous act.
The incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Pacific Highway just north of Coffs Harbour.
A Toyota Rav 4 was northbound on the highway when it was pelted with eggs from the Bark Hut Rd overpass.
The 22-year-old female driver was luckily uninjured from the incident but was left in shock.
It's unknown whether more cars were attacked on the same night and Coffs-Clarence Police are currently investigating to find the perpetrators.
If you have any information on the incident phone the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799.