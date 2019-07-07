Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP NEEDED: Police are currently investigating a dangerous egging incident which occurred north of Coffs Harbour.
HELP NEEDED: Police are currently investigating a dangerous egging incident which occurred north of Coffs Harbour. Contributed
News

Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Jul 2019 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the hunt for multiple people after a car was egged whilst travelling 110km/h in what can only be described as a severely dangerous act.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Pacific Highway just north of Coffs Harbour.

A Toyota Rav 4 was northbound on the highway when it was pelted with eggs from the Bark Hut Rd overpass.

The 22-year-old female driver was luckily uninjured from the incident but was left in shock.

It's unknown whether more cars were attacked on the same night and Coffs-Clarence Police are currently investigating to find the perpetrators.

If you have any information on the incident phone the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799.

coffs clarence police coffs harbour police dangerous act egging incident pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

    premium_icon Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

    News THE livestock truck rolled this morning near the Pacific Highway.

    Good news, we're not Australia's shi--est town

    premium_icon Good news, we're not Australia's shi--est town

    News COFFS was voted as one of the 32 shi--est towns in the country.

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time