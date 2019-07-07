Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

HELP NEEDED: Police are currently investigating a dangerous egging incident which occurred north of Coffs Harbour.

HELP NEEDED: Police are currently investigating a dangerous egging incident which occurred north of Coffs Harbour. Contributed

POLICE are on the hunt for multiple people after a car was egged whilst travelling 110km/h in what can only be described as a severely dangerous act.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Pacific Highway just north of Coffs Harbour.

A Toyota Rav 4 was northbound on the highway when it was pelted with eggs from the Bark Hut Rd overpass.

The 22-year-old female driver was luckily uninjured from the incident but was left in shock.

It's unknown whether more cars were attacked on the same night and Coffs-Clarence Police are currently investigating to find the perpetrators.

If you have any information on the incident phone the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799.