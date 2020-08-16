Car trashes prized patch of paradise

Alex Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover this car dumped in the water at The Promised Land.

Alex Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover this car dumped in the water at The Promised Land.

ALEX Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover a car covered in graffiti and dumped in the river at The Promised Land today.

An area known for its pristine beauty, about 15 minutes by car from Bellingen, it's popular with locals and visitors alike.

"I'm not sure how long the car has been there however it appears to be fairly new in the creek. The car had no plates and was heavily graffitied," Alex said.

"It's difficult to see exactly how the car got there. There is no obvious damage to the bridge or the banks and any of the foliage."

Alex Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover this car dumped in the river at The Promised Land.

The car has been dumped in the water near the bridge on the Promised Land loop road.

Alex is a music producer and was in the area with two Gumbayngirr men to do a photo shoot on a new collaborative song.

"It's between a few people in the Bellingen shire - Gumbayngirr, Jamaican, Brazilian, Moroccan singers and Argentina, South Africa are represented in the band," Alex said.

"Ironically they're working on a song called 'Show Some Respect' about showing people from other cultures respect.

"The desecration of the very sacred site and the apparent Nazi swastika symbol was quite a powerful message to arrive to."

Alex Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover this car dumped in the river at The Promised Land.

The postcode for Bellingen and surrounding towns (2454) was also spray painted on the car.

He says locals have told him there were a number of cars racing through the area on Saturday night.

Alex reported the incident to the police and was told several other reports had also been made.

"I understand Bellingen Council is aware of the issue too."

More details to come.