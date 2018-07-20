Car totals asbestos coated house

Fire and Rescue NSW, Woolgoolga were on scene last night.

Fire and Rescue NSW, Woolgoolga were on scene last night. Trevor Veale

A SIMPLE U-turn turned into an unfortunate series of events on the northern beaches causing damage to a vehicle and home.

Around 5.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Market Street, Woolgoolga after reports a car had collided into a house.

Fire and Rescue NSW Woolgoolga deputy captain, Sandy Linton was the Incident controller on scene and said the car took out the water meter before colliding with the granny flat style house and hitting the power box causing a blackout in the area.

Deputy captain Sandy Linton said the driver was slightly trapped and shaken up but not hurt.

"A lady was going up market street near the headland and did a U-turn, had some sort of mishap and the car got out of control and went into a house,” he said.

Deputy captain Linton said the driver was attended to by ambulance but chose to go home.

"Once we made the scene safe with electricity and the tow truck had removed the car, we realised the house was asbestos coated, requiring Hazmat control.

"This meant the scene required the Hazmat group from Coffs and two full crews from Woolgoolga were there to make the area safe and contain the asbestos issue.

"As far as I know, the house owner said he put the last nail in the decking the day before and it was up for sale.”

The Fire and Rescue NSW, Woolgoolga crew sprayed the area with a special PVA glue, designed to eliminate any asbestos particles floating around.

"There is nothing left, residents can be reassured the area is contained and safe.

"At the end of the day no one was hurt which makes it a good job for us.”

Emergency crews were on scene until around 11pm.