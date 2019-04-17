Menu
Car crash at IGA West Ipswich.
News

Car smashes bollard, IGA entrance at Ipswich shopping centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
17th Apr 2019 4:26 PM
AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital this afternoon after crashing his car at an Ipswich shopping centre.

The car ran over a bollard and crashed into the doors at the IGA in West Ipswich just before 4pm.

A panel of glass at the bottom of the main entry was damaged, but did not shatter.

It is not yet clear if a medical incident is to blame for the accident.

Car crash at IGA West Ipswich.
Three fire trucks, one ambulance and three tow trucks attended the scene.

The male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

car crash iga ipswich west ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

