Car smashes into century-old war memorial in Dorrigo

AN historic war memorial has been destroyed in northern NSW after a car ploughed into the sacred monument of a Anzac Digger in the centre of Dorrigo.

The iconic lone soldier made of white stone came to rest on the roof of the eastbound Ford Focus after the crash.

A male driver escaped the crash in shock with minor injuries around 7.30pm.

The brown stone pillar base of the war memorial featuring the names of the district's First World War veterans carved into its side was completely destroyed by the force of the impact.

The monument in the centre of a roundabout in the town's main street Hickory St, directly outside the Dorrigo Heritage Hotel, was erected in 1921.

The honour roll plaques of the district's World War II veterans were later added in the 1940s.

Police were called to the scene and the damaged statue of the soldier is being taken to a works depot in the hope it can be repaired and remounted on a new memorial in the town.

Many locals have tonight inspected the scene devastated by the sight of the age-old monument in pieces on the roadway.

The war memorial has for many generations faced east in memory of the Anzacs as the focal point of Dorrigo - the hometown of Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson, who regularly laid wreaths at the memorial during Anzac Day parades.