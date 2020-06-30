Car sliced in early morning highway slide

A northbound Mazda slid across all four lanes of the Pacific Highway near Urunga and struck the southbound safety barrier steel cables. Frank Redward

IT was a close call for one driver this morning when their vehicle lost control and smashed into wire guard rails on the Pacific Highway.

The wire sliced right through the top of the car near Urunga, just after 7am.

It's understood the northbound Mazda had a tyre deflate near the Martells Road overpass causing the car to slide across all four lanes, striking the southbound safety barrier steel cables.

Traffic chaos on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward

Bystanders say the female driver was able to walk away, badly shaken but without a scratch.

Also on our roads this morning traffic was affected by a broken down B Double truck, southbound on the Pacific Highway on the ridge 500m south of the Combine Street intersection.