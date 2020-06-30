Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A northbound Mazda slid across all four lanes of the Pacific Highway near Urunga and struck the southbound safety barrier steel cables. Frank Redward
A northbound Mazda slid across all four lanes of the Pacific Highway near Urunga and struck the southbound safety barrier steel cables. Frank Redward
News

Car sliced in early morning highway slide

Janine Watson
30th Jun 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a close call for one driver this morning when their vehicle lost control and smashed into wire guard rails on the Pacific Highway.

The wire sliced right through the top of the car near Urunga, just after 7am.

It's understood the northbound Mazda had a tyre deflate near the Martells Road overpass causing the car to slide across all four lanes, striking the southbound safety barrier steel cables.

Traffic chaos on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward
Traffic chaos on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward

Bystanders say the female driver was able to walk away, badly shaken but without a scratch.

Also on our roads this morning traffic was affected by a broken down B Double truck, southbound on the Pacific Highway on the ridge 500m south of the Combine Street intersection.

Traffic chaos on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward
Traffic chaos on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward

More Stories

coffs harbour traffic and highway patrol crashpacific highway traffic pacific highway crash pacific highway traffic
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCKED IN: Return dates for winter sporting codes

        premium_icon LOCKED IN: Return dates for winter sporting codes

        Sport AS THE North Coast emerges from COVID-19, here’s all the dates winter sporting codes will be back in action.

        COVID-19 safety management essential before school holidays

        premium_icon COVID-19 safety management essential before school holidays

        Health Businesses are being urged to have coronavirus safety plans in place

        Woolgoolga rises for business breakfast

        premium_icon Woolgoolga rises for business breakfast

        News After a coronavirus-induced hiatus, the popular event is making a comeback

        FEVER PITCH: Coffs clubs primed for season start

        premium_icon FEVER PITCH: Coffs clubs primed for season start

        Sport President sums up club mood before kick-off: ‘We are raring to go’