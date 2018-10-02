Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman in her 50s has been injured in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire this afternoon.
A woman in her 50s has been injured in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire this afternoon. Frank Redward
News

Car rolls, woman trapped on Pacific Highway

2nd Oct 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 51-year-old woman is trapped in a vehicle on the Pacific Highway, Sapphire Beach.

Three crews from the NSW Ambulance service are at the scene near Isles Drive. Police and NSW Fire and Rescue are also at the scene.

Crews were called to the single vehicle accident at around 12.40pm today where they found her vehicle flipped onto its side.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It appears the woman has cuts to her hands and head and is currently being extricated from the vehicle.

Southbound lanes on the Pacific Highway are closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the scene.

More details to come.

coffs coast crash pacific highway woman trapped
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Person trapped in vehicle rollover on Pacific Highway

    Person trapped in vehicle rollover on Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services are responding to a person trapped crash north of Coffs Harbour.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:55 PM
    Inglis ‘must go’: Star to stand down

    Inglis ‘must go’: Star to stand down

    Sport GREG Inglis is expected to stand down from the highest honour in Australian rugby...

    Dangerous goods and our lack of bypass tunnels

    Dangerous goods and our lack of bypass tunnels

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Council to take 'united' stand against proposed bypass

    premium_icon Council to take 'united' stand against proposed bypass

    News Council agrees to take stand against Government's 'cheap' bypass.

    Local Partners