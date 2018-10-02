Car rolls, woman trapped on Pacific Highway

A woman in her 50s has been injured in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire this afternoon.

A 51-year-old woman is trapped in a vehicle on the Pacific Highway, Sapphire Beach.

Three crews from the NSW Ambulance service are at the scene near Isles Drive. Police and NSW Fire and Rescue are also at the scene.

Crews were called to the single vehicle accident at around 12.40pm today where they found her vehicle flipped onto its side.

It appears the woman has cuts to her hands and head and is currently being extricated from the vehicle.

Southbound lanes on the Pacific Highway are closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the scene.

More details to come.