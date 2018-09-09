Car rolls number of times in highway crash

ROLLOVER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a serious two-vehicle crash near Pottsville on the Pacific Hwy, where three road ambulances are already on scene.

UPDATE 4:42pm POLICE have confirmed an investigation is underway following a crash near Tweed Heads on Sunday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter lands on the Pacific Highway near Pottsville to transport patients after a crash.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesman said emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek just after 2.30pm on Sunday 9 September, after a VW Tiguan and a Kia Sorento collided.

The impact caused the VW to roll multiple times.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, has been airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital with head injuries.

Two children, also travelling in the VW, have been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Their ages and conditions aren't yet known.

The female driver of the Kia wasn't injured and has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

UPDATE 4:28pm TRAFFIC is still backed up for around 4.5km on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek, following a car crash earlier this afternoon.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said one southbound lane has reopened.

"However one southbound land remains closed as emergency services are still at the scene," he said.

"Motorists should allow extra time."

UPDATE 4.18pm: SOUTHBOUND motorists can now travel past a car crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway in Cudgera Creek.

One southbound lane has reopened however one southbound lane remains closed as emergency services are still on site.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has departed.

Southbound traffic is queued around 4.5km so motorists should allow extra travel time.

Original story: THREE ambulance are at the scene and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the scene of a two-car crash.

The Pacific Hwy at Pottsville is the scene of what is understood to be a two-vehicle crash and traffic if affected in both directions.

CAR ROLLOVER: Emergency services including three road ambulances and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter are at the scene of a car crash on the Pacific Hey near Pottsville on Sunday afternoon. Supplied

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they were tasked to the serious incident at 2:36.

"One car has rolled over a number of times on its and the other vehicle is on the verge," he said.

"The driver of car which has rolled over is being attended by a doctor who happened to be passing and the young children have been safely removed form the vehicle."

It is understood the man has a head injury and will be transported to hospital by the Westpac Helicopter.

Two young children around four years old and a six month old child appear to be injured.

Southbound traffic is affected.

More to come.