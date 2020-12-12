Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
News

Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

12th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Originally published as Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

More Stories

america crash editors picks nyc pedestrians protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for ‘first class asset’ given tick of approval

        Premium Content Plans for ‘first class asset’ given tick of approval

        News The major upgrade plan sparked a heated debate between councillors – and a claim the developer was being “crucified”

        ‘Fits with our vision’: Park Beach tower gets go-ahead

        Premium Content ‘Fits with our vision’: Park Beach tower gets go-ahead

        Council News Shoreline development radically altered to include 11-storey apartment block.

        Mystery shrouds man found semiconscious on Coffs street

        Premium Content Mystery shrouds man found semiconscious on Coffs street

        News Police call for witnesses after man found seriously assaulted.

        HIGHWAY FINISHED: Your look at final piece of the puzzle

        Premium Content HIGHWAY FINISHED: Your look at final piece of the puzzle

        News IT’S DONE! Take a video tour of the last section of road upgrade on the highway...