Car ploughs into medical shopfront

A car smashed into a podiatrist premises in Albany St on Sunday night.

The Toyota sedan with red P-plates crashed into the premises at around 6.30pm on Sunday (January 24).

A crew of 11 Coffs Harbour SES volunteers worked for just over two hours to secure the premises with acrow props and tarpaulins.

The two ocupants were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

One person was suffering a fracture to the upper arm.

"It was lucky there weren't more serious injuries," Coffs Harbour SES Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells said.

The premises is located over 10 metres from the busy street and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the cause of the accident.