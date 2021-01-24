Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car smashed into a podiatrist premises in Albany St on Sunday night.
A car smashed into a podiatrist premises in Albany St on Sunday night.
News

Car ploughs into medical shopfront

Janine Watson
24th Jan 2021 8:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car smashed into a medical premises in Albany Street this evening.

The Toyota sedan with red P-plates crashed into the premises at around 6.30pm on Sunday (January 24).

A crew of 11 Coffs Harbour SES volunteers worked for just over two hours to secure the premises with acrow props and tarpaulins.

A car smashed into a podiatrist premises in Albany St on Sunday night.
A car smashed into a podiatrist premises in Albany St on Sunday night.

The two ocupants were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

One person was suffering a fracture to the upper arm.

"It was lucky there weren't more serious injuries," Coffs Harbour SES Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells said.

 

The premises is located over 10 metres from the busy street and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the cause of the accident.

More Stories

albany street car accidents coffs harbour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pollies tinkering around the edges of berry industry: unions

        Premium Content Pollies tinkering around the edges of berry industry: unions

        News Unions say politicians tinkering around the edges of blueberry industry.

        See what stories got the Coffs Coast talking

        Premium Content See what stories got the Coffs Coast talking

        News From a bizarre public apology to plans for a 24-hour gym and craft brewery in the...

        Racing action returns to Clarence River Jockey Club

        Premium Content Racing action returns to Clarence River Jockey Club

        Horses Today’s racing will be the first for 2021 in Grafton, with Coffs gelding Plonka out...

        Family say it’s ‘shameful’ they discovered man’s body

        Premium Content Family say it’s ‘shameful’ they discovered man’s body

        News ‘Atrocious’ weather conditions hampered search according to police