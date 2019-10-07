Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home. Photo: Nine News.
Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home. Photo: Nine News.
News

Neighbours detain crash driver after vehicle hits house

by Thomas Morgan
7th Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS had to physcially detain the driver of a sedan which crashed into a Kingston home, as he tried to flee the chaotic scene in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called after the sedan apparently lost control, mounting the footpath and flipping onto its roof and ploughed into a home on Juers St, Kingston at 3.20am.

Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home.

People were inside the home but no one was hurt, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

Neighbours then detained a 28-year-old Spring Mountain man, who tried to flee the scene, until police arrived.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries and is now in custody.

Top Stories

    URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    premium_icon URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    News Melinda Pavey was on patrol when a man drowned trying to save his son.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Man drowns while trying to save son

    premium_icon Man drowns while trying to save son

    News THE man received CPR but wasn't able to be revived.

    Highway reopens following major multi-vehicle crash

    Highway reopens following major multi-vehicle crash

    Breaking Emergency services attend scene on Pacific Highway