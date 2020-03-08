Menu
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Car on fire blocked Bruce Highway north of Mackay

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 8:39 PM
UPDATE 1pm: Both lanes of traffic are now moving after a single vehicle crash blocked the Bruce Highway today.

A vehicle was on fire near Mt Ossa Road.

Firefighters put out the blaze about 11am.

EARLIER:

POLICE are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Kuttabul.

The car is currently on fire.

Both lanes are blocked to traffic near Mt Ossa Road on the Bruce Highway.

Police were called to the scene of the fire about 10am.

Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he understood there was no one in the vehicle.

Fire crews are en route to the site but the vehicle is still alight.

Motorists are urged to take caution in the area and expect delays.

bruce highway crash kuttabul fire mackay car fire mackay crash mt ossa crash
