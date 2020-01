A car has come off the road during wet weather in Karangi. Photo: Frank Redward.

A car has come off the road during wet weather in Karangi. Photo: Frank Redward.

THE Coffs Coast has woken up to welcome rain but with it comes slippery roads which a vehicle this morning has discovered.

Just before 7am, a small Mazda car left Coramba Road in Karangi, landing in a table drain next to a horse paddock.

Emergency services were on scene including the Coramba Rural Fire Service.

The driver was taken to hospital.