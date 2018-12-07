Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CAR HITS TREE: Traffic affected on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
7th Dec 2018 8:19 AM

EMERGENCY services including two ambulance crews are on scene at a car crash on the Pacific Hwy at East Wardell this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the crash near the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Walshs Lane south of Ballina at 7:45am today.

"We have two road ambulance units on scene where a single vehicle has crashed into a tree," he said.

"There appears to be one person in the vehicle."

The spokesman said the crash occurred on the northern on-ramp to the Pacific Hwy.

"Fire & Rescue are also on scene," he said.

Traffic is affected in both directions and drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care.

More to come.

car crash fire & rescue mva northern rivers crash nsw ambulance pacific hwy
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

    NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

    News WITH 257 new police officers officially being sworn in today, find out how many have been assigned to join the Coffs/Clarence Police District on Monday

    • 7th Dec 2018 8:15 AM
    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Your guide to cheap fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    • 7th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
    Your guide to drone flying

    premium_icon Your guide to drone flying

    News The ins and outs of drone flying on the Mid North Coast.

    'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    premium_icon 'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    Crime Victim received more than 100 messages and phone calls in two days

    Local Partners