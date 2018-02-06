Menu
Paramedics respond to multiple car crashes

ROLL OVER: A white Mercedes sedan ended up on its side after a crash at Coffs Harbour's south wall on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
ROLL OVER: A white Mercedes sedan ended up on its side after a crash at Coffs Harbour's south wall on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. JUDD FINDLAY
Keagan Elder
UPDATE: A YOUNG woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the Jetty Foreshores crash this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the 19-year-old woman was treated for minor shoulder injuries after the "low speed rollover".

In a separate incident, paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek at 8.50am.

A 70-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by road after suffering chest pains.

He was said to have been conscious, breathing and alert.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services were called to a car rollover on Jordan Esplanade this morning.

A witness said the white Mercedes sedan hit a sandstone retaining rock and rolled onto its side at about 9.30am.

Paramedics treated the driver of the car on scene.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate
