Paramedics respond to multiple car crashes

ROLL OVER: A white Mercedes sedan ended up on its side after a crash at Coffs Harbour's south wall on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. JUDD FINDLAY

UPDATE: A YOUNG woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the Jetty Foreshores crash this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the 19-year-old woman was treated for minor shoulder injuries after the "low speed rollover".

In a separate incident, paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek at 8.50am.

A 70-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by road after suffering chest pains.

He was said to have been conscious, breathing and alert.

This crash has been cleared and traffic in the area is returning to normal.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services were called to a car rollover on Jordan Esplanade this morning.

A witness said the white Mercedes sedan hit a sandstone retaining rock and rolled onto its side at about 9.30am.

Paramedics treated the driver of the car on scene.