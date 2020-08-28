Car flips on highway north of Coffs Harbour

A car flipped on the highway near Moonee Beach on Friday afternoon. Photo by Frank Redward

A 25-year-old woman is being treated for shock and other injuries after her car flipped on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Just after midday the car flipped on the south bound lanes.

Emergency services are at the scene.

An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said the woman was conscious and breathing but that paramedics are still at the scene assessing her injuries.

The accident occurred approximately 500 metres south of the Moonee exit.

One southbound lane has been closed as the rescue and recovery takes place.

More details to come.

It has been a busy morning for emergency services on the Northern Beaches.

At around 7.30am Woolgoolga Fire and Rescue NSW rescued a teen who had fallen from the Woolgoolga Lookout.

Firefighters accessed the patient with cordage equipment down the rugged cliff and, after ensuring the patient was in a stable condition, packaged him into the rescue basket.