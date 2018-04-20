Menu
Fire and Rescue extinguished a car fire at the Coffs Harbour marina.
Car fire at marina

Rachel Vercoe
by
20th Apr 2018 7:55 AM

QUICK thinking by a garbage truck operator saved multiple cars from being engulfed by flames.

Around 6am this morning, Fire and Rescue attended a car fire a parking lot in the Coffs Harbour marina.

Station officer Busby said a garbage bin operator came in behind the vehicle and pulled it out before damaging cars beside it.

"We extinguished the fire, no one was hurt and then we stopped any of the bad products going down into the storm water and into the harbour,” Busby said.

"It's hard to say what started it, we're putting it down as an accident.

Witness Eden Bennett who saw the incident unfolding during a morning walk said she could see the flames from the jetty carpark and turned around to see what was going on.

"The flames and smoke were massive, and within minutes the fireies had it under control. It was inpressive.”

