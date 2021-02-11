Menu
A car on fire outside William Bayldon Public School in Toormina. Photo: Leigh Jensen
News

Car explodes into flames outside Coffs school

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
There have been dramatic scenes outside a school this morning as a car exploded into flames.

Witnesses watched on as a car was reduced to a smouldering wreck outside William Bayldon Public School on Toormina Rd this morning around 11am.

A car on fire outside William Bayldon Public School in Toormina. Photo: Leigh Jensen
Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions before Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at the scene and blocked off the road before extinguishing the burning hatchback.
Fire and Rescue officers extinguish a car fire on Toormina Rd. Photo: Leigh Jensen
It is understood nobody was hurt during the hot mess.

