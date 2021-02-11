Car explodes into flames outside Coffs school

A car on fire outside William Bayldon Public School in Toormina. Photo: Leigh Jensen

There have been dramatic scenes outside a school this morning as a car exploded into flames.

Witnesses watched on as a car was reduced to a smouldering wreck outside William Bayldon Public School on Toormina Rd this morning around 11am.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions before Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at the scene and blocked off the road before extinguishing the burning hatchback.

Fire and Rescue officers extinguish a car fire on Toormina Rd. Photo: Leigh Jensen

It is understood nobody was hurt during the hot mess.