CAR FIRE: A car has been engulfed in fire on Hogbin Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

A CAR has erupted in flames on Hogbin Dr outside of the Coffs Harbour Airport.

The black Peugeot, engulfed in flames, has pulled up on the side of the road.

NSW Fire and Rescue Captain Mark Ellis from Coffs Harbour said the fire was reported at 3.40pm.

Drivers are urged to be cautious near the area.